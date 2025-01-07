WWE 2K25 given first teaser images

With one hand, WWE gives, while with the other, it takes away. Just as WWE Raw made its Netflix debut last night, we also got our first look at some of the Superstars who will be joining the roster of the new WWE 2K25 video game.

2K promises that we'll see more of a proper reveal for the game on the 28th of January, but it is available to wishlist now. The game will be coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, and will likely feature similar gameplay to the previous entries in the series. You'll be able to play as your favourite wrestlers, hitting their moves and fighting opponents in all sorts of match types.

This news comes days after WWE 2K23's servers have shut down, taking down the online multiplayer and community creations, meaning only WWE 2K24 is fully playable at the time of writing.

Are you excited for a new WWE game?