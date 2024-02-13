WWE 2K24's 2K Showcase... of the Immortals retells 21 iconic WrestleMania matches

HQ

We're counting down the days until WWE 2K24 makes its debut on PC and consoles, and with that planned for March 8, 2024 for the base edition, and as early as March 5 for the special and more expensive editions, 2K has now lifted the curtain on a new feature that the game will offer fans.

Known as the 2K Showcase... of the Immortals, this mode will look to retell a collection of iconic matches across over five decades of WrestleMania history. Each of the total 21 matches will be unlockable by completing the previous match, and so far 16 of the total matches have been revealed, meaning we know some of the many iconic moments that are being documented. They are as follows:



Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat w/ George "The Animal" Steele vs. "Macho Man" Randy Savage w/ Miss Elizabeth - WrestleMania III



Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant w/ Bobby "The Brain" Heenan - WrestleMania III



"Ravishing" Rick Rude w/ Bobby "The Brain" Heenan vs. Ultimate Warrior - WrestleMania V



Bret "Hitman" Hart vs. "Rowdy" Roddy Piper - WrestleMania VII



Razor Ramon vs. Shawn Michaels - WrestleMania X



Bret "Hitman" Hart vs. "Stone Cold" Steve Austin - WrestleMania 13



"Stone Cold" Steve Austin vs. The Rock - WrestleMania X-Seven



Eddie Guerrero vs. Kurt Angle - WrestleMania XX



The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels - WrestleMania 25



Seth Rollins vs Randy Orton - WrestleMania 31



Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair - WrestleMania 35



"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena in a Firefly Funhouse match - WrestleMania 36



"Stone Cold" Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens - WrestleMania 38



Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair - WrestleMania 39



Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes - WrestleMania 39



Bianca Belair vs. Asuka - WrestleMania 39



The remaining five matches are yet to be announced, but you'll be able to experience them yourself by picking up a copy of WWE 2K24 to play when it debuts at the start of March.

2K has also affirmed that we can expect to learn more about the game's soundtrack, roster, Superstar ratings, and more in the coming days and weeks.