WWE 2K24 set to be delisted from online storefronts in early 2026

It seems like 2K is continuing its trend of ridding the world of wrestling games a couple of years after they've first made their way onto our screens. WWE 2K23 was taken offline this year, and past games have usually lasted around 2 years tops before being removed from store pages.

WWE 2K24 is no different. The game which released on the 8th of March, 2024, was originally set to be taken offline on the 5th of January. Now, as per Delisted Games, 2K is offering WWE 2K24 a bit more time, and will instead go offline from the 31st of March, 2026.

The game will therefore no longer be available on online storefronts from that date, nor will its online modes function. Offline play still works as normal, so you can beat up your friends and family in local play.

It's clear that 2K wants us to pick up the yearly releases of its wrestling games, which is why it delists older titles even if they've only been around for a couple of years. It might be a bit of a nasty practise, but at the same time it's tough to argue old wrestling games are popular enough that 2K should keep paying to keep the lights on.