WWE 2K24 Season Pass contains CM Punk, Post Malone, and more

HQ

Even if the base roster in WWE 2K24 features over 200 Superstars, there are still plenty of famous faces the wrestling game is missing out on. As revealed in the game's Season Pass roster, a lot of those missing figures are going to be added in at a later date.

The 15th of May is when we'll see the first lot of characters drop, and the ECW Punk Pack contains CM Punk, the Dudleys, Sandman, Terry Funk, and some additional content, too. We then jump to the 26th of June for the Post Malone & Friends Pack.

The 24th of July heralds the Pat McAfee Pack, which only adds one Superstar at the time of writing, but more information is said to come. We then skip August to the 20th of September, where the Global Superstars Pack comes in, before once again taking a month out to jump to the 13th of November, which sees the launch of the WCW Pack.

Which DLC Pack are you most looking forward to?