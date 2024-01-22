WWE 2K24 reveals cover star, first gameplay look

HQ

WWE 2K24 has just released its first trailer and it's all about stories and Wrestlemanias. We're hitting Wrestlemania 40 this year, which means there's been a whole lot of memorable moments since Hulk Hogan and the like.

WWE has done their best to wrap up those moments in this brief trailer, while also showcasing some modern superstars in Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, and Bianca Belair, who are the game's cover stars. The standard edition has Mr. Rhodes, while Ripley and Belair share the Deluxe Edition cover.

New game modes have also been teased in the trailer, including the return of guest referees and the new coffin match mode. Hopefully we can see more extensive gameplay soon. We also got our launch date, which is the 5th of March, 2024. WWE 2K24 will launch for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.