WWE 2K24 officially announced

Even though we assumed most people expected it, it's still always nice to get an official confirmation, and the fans still remember that WWE 2K21 was cancelled. To put any fears at ease, WWE 2K24 has now been officially announced on X.

No further details about the game was given, but WWE 2K22 and WWE 2K23 launched in March, so it seems likely WWE 2K24 will be released during spring as well. 2K Games says we'll get to see more on January 22, when we assume we're going to get the first trailer and the cover athlete.

Most fans seems to predict that the latter will be either Cody Rhodes or "Stone Cold" Steve Austin based on an X post from the official account with a skull emoji, which happens to be a logo for these two wrestlers - but it could of course be someone else. This same post also includes a referee shirt, something people speculates might imply that the guest referee feature is coming back.