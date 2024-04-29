WWE 2K24 modder unbanned after fan backlash

HQ

WhatsTheStatus is one of the more well-known WWE2K modders out there. While he is known for a wide variety of mods and finding inaccessible content for players, one of the creator's most popular works was allowing female wrestlers to compete against their male counterparts in WWE 2K24.

This is something WWE doesn't usually condone, and while no warning was given to why WhatsTheStatus was banned recently, many pointed to this as being the likely outcome. Either way, as confirmed by the creator himself on X/Twitter, he now has his account back.

It appears that WWEGames and the creator have been able to reach an agreement to allow the modder to keep making content from the game. Whether that will mean certain mods will no longer be available is unknown, but it's interesting to see this reaction from WWEGames as it was largely caused by the fans asking for Status' return.