Ahead of an official announcement, WWE 2K24 has been rated in Brazil for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

With the game being an annual series, this isn't massively surprising, but it does suggest that an official announcement could be imminent. The game's predecessor WWE 2K23 was announced in January 2023 and then was later released in March 2023.

In our review of WWE 2K23, we said "overall it feels that the WWE 2K series is back for real. This year's version is light years better than the disaster WWE 2K20 and also a step up from last year. WWE 2K23 is really entertaining with a good mix of game modes and great in-ring action. Fans of wrestling have been waiting a long time for this."

Thanks, Eurogamer.