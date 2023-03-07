Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

WWE 2K23

WWE 2K23 reveals DLC plans for 25 new superstars

Even if your favourite wrestler was left out, they'll likely be coming to the game somewhere down the line.

WWE 2K23's release is just around the corner, and while it seems the roster for the game is already pretty stacked, an additional 25 superstars will be coming to the ring soon enough.

In a new post on 2K's website, the DLC roadmap for the game was outlined, with 25 new superstars coming to the game by the end of the year. Outside of B-Fab, who is being introduced as a manager only, all the other wrestlers being introduced will be playable in the ring.

The roadmap for WWE 2K23 is as follows:

DLC 1: Steiner Row Pack (April 19)


  • Scott Steiner

  • Rick Steiner

  • B-Fab

  • Manager only

  • Top Dolla

  • Ashante Adonis

DLC 2: Pretty Sweet Pack (May 17)


  • Karl Anderson

  • Luke Gallows

  • Tiffany Stratton

  • Elton Prince

  • Kit Wilson

DLC 3: Race to NXT Pack (June 14)


  • Harley Race

  • Ivy Nile

  • Wendy Choo

  • Tony D'Angelo

  • Trick Williams

DLC 4: Revel with Wyatt Pack (July 19)


  • Bray Wyatt

  • Zeus

  • Valhalla

  • Joe Gacy

  • Blair Davenport

DLC 5: Bad News U Pack (August 16)


  • Eve Torres

  • Wade Barrett

  • Damon Kemp

  • Andre Chase

  • Nathan Frazer

What do you think of this line-up? Are there any wrestlers still missing you want to see included?

WWE 2K23 releases on the 14th of March for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

WWE 2K23

