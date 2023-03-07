WWE 2K23 reveals DLC plans for 25 new superstars

WWE 2K23's release is just around the corner, and while it seems the roster for the game is already pretty stacked, an additional 25 superstars will be coming to the ring soon enough.
In a new post on 2K's website, the DLC roadmap for the game was outlined, with 25 new superstars coming to the game by the end of the year. Outside of B-Fab, who is being introduced as a manager only, all the other wrestlers being introduced will be playable in the ring.
The roadmap for WWE 2K23 is as follows:
DLC 1: Steiner Row Pack (April 19)
DLC 2: Pretty Sweet Pack (May 17)
DLC 3: Race to NXT Pack (June 14)
DLC 4: Revel with Wyatt Pack (July 19)
DLC 5: Bad News U Pack (August 16)
What do you think of this line-up? Are there any wrestlers still missing you want to see included?
WWE 2K23 releases on the 14th of March for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.