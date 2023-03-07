WWE 2K23 reveals DLC plans for 25 new superstars

HQ

WWE 2K23's release is just around the corner, and while it seems the roster for the game is already pretty stacked, an additional 25 superstars will be coming to the ring soon enough.

In a new post on 2K's website, the DLC roadmap for the game was outlined, with 25 new superstars coming to the game by the end of the year. Outside of B-Fab, who is being introduced as a manager only, all the other wrestlers being introduced will be playable in the ring.

The roadmap for WWE 2K23 is as follows:

DLC 1: Steiner Row Pack (April 19)



Scott Steiner



Rick Steiner



B-Fab



Manager only



Top Dolla



Ashante Adonis



DLC 2: Pretty Sweet Pack (May 17)



Karl Anderson



Luke Gallows



Tiffany Stratton



Elton Prince



Kit Wilson



DLC 3: Race to NXT Pack (June 14)



Harley Race



Ivy Nile



Wendy Choo



Tony D'Angelo



Trick Williams



DLC 4: Revel with Wyatt Pack (July 19)



Bray Wyatt



Zeus



Valhalla



Joe Gacy



Blair Davenport



DLC 5: Bad News U Pack (August 16)



Eve Torres



Wade Barrett



Damon Kemp



Andre Chase



Nathan Frazer



What do you think of this line-up? Are there any wrestlers still missing you want to see included?

WWE 2K23 releases on the 14th of March for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.