WWE 2K23 release date leaks online

The next pro-wrestling video game WWE2K23 could be on its way to us on the 17th of March, 2023, according to a Twitter post by ALumia_Italia.

The post from the leaker was taken down shortly after it went up, likely following a request from 2K. However, plenty of fans online corroborated the report and Insider Gaming have been able to confirm that the post was indeed legitimate, though the contents of it have not yet been officially confirmed by 2K.

If the 17th of March is the prospected launch date, that fits right into a previous piece of information we garnered a few days ago, which stated that at the Royal Rumble event on the 28th of January, we'd hear more about WWE 2K23 and have that March date confirmed.

There's meant to be a lot of information coming out about the game in the coming weeks, and gameplay could be available as early as the end of this month.