WWE 2K23 officially confirmed

While it should come as a surprise for no one considering that last years WWE 2K22 became a pretty big hit both when it comes to sales numbers and reviews, Take-Two has now officially confirmed that WWE 2K23 is coming at a yet to be disclosed date.

This happened during the quarterly report from Take-Two yesterday - where they also had some minor nuggets to share regarding Grand Theft Auto VI - in which they listed upcoming games for this fiscal year (ends March 31 2023). While no details was revealed, this means the game isn't more than a maximum of seven months away, and we should probably expect a formal reveal fairly soon. A reasonable guess is that WWE 2K23 might be shown for the first time during Gamescom later this month.

