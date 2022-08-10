Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

WWE 2K23

WWE 2K23 officially confirmed

Yup, pro-wrestling fans will get what they crave this year as well.

While it should come as a surprise for no one considering that last years WWE 2K22 became a pretty big hit both when it comes to sales numbers and reviews, Take-Two has now officially confirmed that WWE 2K23 is coming at a yet to be disclosed date.

This happened during the quarterly report from Take-Two yesterday - where they also had some minor nuggets to share regarding Grand Theft Auto VI - in which they listed upcoming games for this fiscal year (ends March 31 2023). While no details was revealed, this means the game isn't more than a maximum of seven months away, and we should probably expect a formal reveal fairly soon. A reasonable guess is that WWE 2K23 might be shown for the first time during Gamescom later this month.

