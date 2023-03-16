Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      WWE 2K23

      WWE 2K23 features a playable John Cena action figure

      I wish I hadn't seen him.

      HQ

      John Cena is one of the most well-known WWE wrestlers to date. Even as he's made his transition into Hollywood, he's still known as a WWE Superstar and so has been put on the cover of WWE 2K23.

      As well as Cena appearing as his regular self, it seems through the MyFaction mode in WWE 2K23, you can also unlock a life-size action figure version of Cena as well.

      In the clip below, it's clear to see the plastic character is in the game. However, what is still puzzling fans is how he's unlocked. With some already playing the early access version of WWE 2K23, it's only a matter of time until we find out how to play as this eerie version of the wrestler.

