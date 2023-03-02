Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

WWE 2K23

WWE 2K23 DLC is already being teased

The game is set to release in a couple of weeks.

HQ

While anticipation remains high for wrestling fans, who are about to get their hands on WWE 2K23, it seems the developers over at 2K are looking to the future with some teases for potential DLC wrestlers.

In a new image on Twitter, the WWEgames account posted a picture which appears to reference numerous wrestlers, potentially teasing their inclusion into the roster at a future date.

Some of these wrestlers include nostalgic classics like DDP and Carlito, while others are recent wrestlers who weren't added in time for release, like Hit Row and Pretty Deadly.

Who do you want to see in WWE 2K23 DLC?

