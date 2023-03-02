WWE 2K23 DLC is already being teased

HQ

While anticipation remains high for wrestling fans, who are about to get their hands on WWE 2K23, it seems the developers over at 2K are looking to the future with some teases for potential DLC wrestlers.

In a new image on Twitter, the WWEgames account posted a picture which appears to reference numerous wrestlers, potentially teasing their inclusion into the roster at a future date.

Some of these wrestlers include nostalgic classics like DDP and Carlito, while others are recent wrestlers who weren't added in time for release, like Hit Row and Pretty Deadly.

Who do you want to see in WWE 2K23 DLC?