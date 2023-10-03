WWE 2K22's servers are being shut down in January

HQ

It seems like 2K really wants people to move on from WWE 2K22 and to pick up a copy of WWE 2K23 instead, because now the publisher has revealed in a post on X that it will be shutting down the servers and removing the ability to access online content for the wrestling game that only debuted back in 2022.

"Attention WWE 2K community: WWE 2K22 servers will be discontinued as of January 3rd, 2024.

"All online modes & functions, including online matches & community Creations, will no longer be available."

As part of this change, 2K has encouraged fans to instead just pick up a copy of WWE 2K23, as "Now is the perfect time to upgrade to #WWE2K23".

This means that the game will only have received 22 months worth of online support before being closed down, which is short even for 2K WWE games standards.