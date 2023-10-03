Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

WWE 2K22

WWE 2K22's servers are being shut down in January

But we're being encouraged to "upgrade to WWE 2K23".

It seems like 2K really wants people to move on from WWE 2K22 and to pick up a copy of WWE 2K23 instead, because now the publisher has revealed in a post on X that it will be shutting down the servers and removing the ability to access online content for the wrestling game that only debuted back in 2022.

"Attention WWE 2K community: WWE 2K22 servers will be discontinued as of January 3rd, 2024.

"All online modes & functions, including online matches & community Creations, will no longer be available."

As part of this change, 2K has encouraged fans to instead just pick up a copy of WWE 2K23, as "Now is the perfect time to upgrade to #WWE2K23".

This means that the game will only have received 22 months worth of online support before being closed down, which is short even for 2K WWE games standards.

