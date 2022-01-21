WWE 2K22 will launch on March 11

HQ

After the epic fail of the incredibly terrible WWE 2K20, WWE 2K21 was cancelled and WWE 2K Battlegrounds - a more arcade-esque game which wasn't exactly much better - was released instead as some sort of replacement. But now, 2K Sports is ready get back into the game.

Via an official post, it's been announced that WWE 2K22 will launch worldwide on March 11, 2022, with the Mexican American professional wrestler Rey Mysterio being on the cover in celebration of his 20th anniversary as a WWE Superstar.

"Representing the culture of lucha libre as the cover Superstar for WWE 2K22 is a moment of great pride for me," said Rey Mysterio in the press release. "I'm looking forward to sharing the stories behind the big moments of my career with a dedicated community of players and connecting with WWE fans in a whole new way as they play through my 2K Showcase."

As stated by the developer and publisher, "from the redesigned gameplay engine to new controls and upgraded visuals, WWE 2K22 is set to look, feel, play, and 'Hit Different'." We are not only going to see the "most stunning graphics to date", but also getting "an updated and intuitive control scheme" which will allow players to "feel the pressure and reward of every punch, kick, and slam".

When speaking of the game modes, other than the returning ones, there will be new modes as well: MyGM and MyFACTION. The former lets players "step into the role of a WWE General Manager and call the shots on their way to building the biggest brand in the WWE Universe", and the latter let players "collect and manage their dream faction with weekly events and regular updates, providing tremendous challenges and replay value".

As for the editions, 2K22 offers Standard Edition, Cross-Gen Digital Bundle, Deluxe Edition, and nWo 4-Life Digital Edition. For more details or pre-order, check the official website.

Will you give WWE 2K22 a chance?