WWE 2K22

WWE 2K22 gets delayed to March 2022 in gameplay teaser

Visual Concepts need even more time to bring the series back on track.

WWE 2K20 had so many problems that even wrestling fans who don't care about games (yes, they exist) heard about it, so it almost wasn't a surprise when 2K and Visual Concepts decided to cancel WWE 2K21 to give the developers time to make bigger changes and improvements. Turns out, they need even more time than expected.

Because the WWE 2K games have been released every year in October like clockwork for almost a decade now, but today's gameplay teaser reveals that WWE 2K22 will launch sometime in March 2022 - making it one of extremely few sports game being released the year it says on the cover.

It also shows glimpses of a few beloved wrestlers both giving and getting a beating. I hope that is enough to quench your thirst for a while though, as we're also told more information won't come before January.

WWE 2K22

