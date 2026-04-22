WW1 Gallipoli will launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S this May

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Developer BlackMill Games has revealed the firm launch date for the upcoming multiplayer shooter, WW1 Gallipoli. Based on the theatre of war that occurred in the Mediterranean, this chapter of the wider series looks to shine a spotlight on the Australian and New Zealand Corps during World War 1, offering up authentic and earth-shaking battles.

Coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on May 21, with full crossplay promised at arrival, Gallipoli will be priced at £24.99/€29.99.

As for what this game will offer for those familiar with the campaign in Gallipoli, we're told it looks to serve up the iconic beach landing in a first-person experience where players must row to shore in fragile boats while being peppered by bullets and rocked by explosions. Beyond this, there will be opportunities to fight in Anzac Cove and Lower Mesopotamia, with the armies on offer being the British Empire and the Ottoman forces. Adding to this are authentic tools from the era, including bombs made from ration tins, and fresh gear and cosmetics styled after the uniforms of the armies in question.

With the launch coming up, you can see the release date trailer for Gallipoli below. And for those looking for a taste of what's to come, this will be the fourth chapter in BlackMill's wider exploration of World War 1 combat, all following Verdun, Tannenberg, and most recently, Isonzo.