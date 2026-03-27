Wuthering Waves is coming to Xbox this summer

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Wuthering Waves quickly became very popular when it was released for PC and smartphones two years ago. This led to the Chinese gacha RPG coming to PlayStation 5 in 2025, and earlier this month, rumors began to surface that it was also on its way to Xbox.

This was confirmed during Thursday's Xbox Partner Preview event, and to make things even better, Game Pass subscribers can look forward to extra (unspecified) benefits. We assume these will be some kind of cosmetic items and the like.

We don't have an exact launch date yet, but it's at least confirmed that it's coming in July 2026. Check out the Xbox trailer for Wuthering Waves below.