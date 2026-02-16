As an avid literary enthusiast, I was overjoyed when I heard that a Wuthering Heights adaptation was in the works... until I found out that it was by Emerald Fennel. After Saltburn, I didn't know how many more terrible northern accents, cringeworthy dialogue stints and over the top shock value montages I could take. Sadly, Wuthering Heights delivered on all of the above, albeit, in a more visually pleasing way than its predecessor.

Set in the foggy Yorkshire Moors, the story follows the Earnshaw family and the arrival of Heathcliff, a boy brought from Liverpool to be kept as a family 'pet'. Chaos ensues when Heathcliff (Jacob Elordi) falls in love with the wealthy daughter Catherine Earnshaw (Margot Robbie).

One thing that Fennell always gets right is the aesthetic and overall palette of her films and Wuthering Heights was no different. It was delicious, a feast for the eyes and I was captivated. One scene in particular in which Cathy finds her drunken Father Mr Earnshaw (Martin Clune) deceased from his alcoholism surrounded by multitudes of oversized green bottles piled high was particularly well produced. The stylised opening of the film and gorgeous credits paired with Charlie XCX and John Cale's spoken word segments of House set the tone for the film; erotic, thrilling, and dramatic.

Unfortunately, those were the only positives I took away from Wuthering Heights. The casting was very unfortunate and watching Elordi desperately attempt a Yorkshire accent as he bleated the words "Cath! Cath!" pulled me straight back out of the scenes. The soundtrack itself felt especially incongruous and provoked a feeling that was akin to watching an hour long Charlie XCX music video. The plot deviated greatly from the original story, almost so much I didn't even believe I was watching Wuthering Heights.

The questions of race and violence were omitted and scenes of domestic abuse were replaced with saucy BDSM style puppy play between Heathcliffe and Isabella (Alison Oliver), and class and the cycle of familial violence were replaced with fingers in jellied fish, egg yolks swirled around seductively, and grass being shoved into mouths.

Overall, Fennel really missed the mark with Wuthering Heights and that was made evident within the press junkets and interviews in which she explains that she could not adapt a book as "complex and as dense" as Wuthering Heights. My question is, why do it then? I think we all know why.

