Wunderling DX now released for PC and Switch

Retroid Interactive has now released an upgrade for their wonderful adventure Wunderling, called DX. It offers more of everything we loved with the game, which means challenging puzzles and platforming sections.

To make everything better, the update is free of charge for both PC (Steam) and Switch if you own the base game so head over and download it, and there's also a demo if you feel like trying it out first. Check out a brand new accolades trailer below, which will surely convince you that this is something to keep an eye out for.