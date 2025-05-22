Wuchang: Fallen Feathers will appear at Summer Game Fest

HQ

Geoff Keighley has always teased and even confirmed a bunch of the games, developers, or publishers that will offer something up in one of his shows. As we're looking down the barrel of Summer Game Fest once more, Keighley has now taken to social media to affirm that Leenzee's Soulslike action-RPG Wuchang: Fallen Feathers will be present at the showcase.

We're told to expect a "new look" at the title, which will in many ways serve as a bit of a final taste ahead of its full launch on July 24. No doubt with the immediacy of the launch, we could be looking at quite an extensive gameplay presentation during SGF.

Are you excited for SGF and Wuchang: Fallen Feathers?