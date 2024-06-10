English
Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers shown in a brand new trailer

It is included with your Game Pass subscription starting from day one.

One of the games featured during the Xbox Games Showcase was Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, which is described as a "soulslike action RPG" created by Chinese developer Leenzee. The adventure seems to be clearly inspired by titles like Bloodborne and Nioh, and has been in development for many years.

Here, we get to take on the role of "Wuchang, a pirate warrior struck by amnesia", complete with a feathered arm that gives her super abilities. And that's fitting, considering that what awaits is a dark and brutal adventure set during the Ming Dynasty.

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers will be released next year for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X and is conveniently included with Game Pass. Below is the first trailer and five screenshots.

