Wuchang: Fallen Feathers reveals merciful PC specs

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers has revealed its PC specifications. For anyone who looked at the upcoming Soulslikes impressive visuals and worried their potato rig wouldn't be able to keep up, it seems most PCs that fall under even the loosest definitions of modern will be able to handle the game.

As per Wuchang: Fallen Feathers' Steam page, you'll need an Intel Core i5-8400/AMD Ryzen 5 1600 for your CPU and a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB/AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB GPU for running the game at minimum specs, and an Intel Core i7-9700/AMD Ryzen 5 5500 CPU alongside an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070/AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT/INTEL Arc A750 for your GPU at recommended specs.

16GB of RAM is required for both ways to play, and 60GB of available space. Interestingly, though, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers still supports HDDs at minimum specs, so you can chuck the game on an older hard drive if you see fit. Even more interestingly, the game takes up quite a lot more space on PC than it does PS5, as on Sony's console it only requires a 15GB install. Perhaps that will change with a hefty day one patch, though.