Wuchang: Fallen Feathers opens to Overwhelmingly Negative reviews on Steam

HQ

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is currently being blasted on Steam by PC players. The new soulslike from Leenzee Games impressed a lot of gamers in its trailers with flashy visuals and combat, but it seems a lot of PC players can't experience either due to serious performance issues.

At the time of writing, the game has an Overwhelmingly Negative review rating on Steam. Just 19% of 2,692 reviews are positive for the game. As far as we can tell scanning through the current reviews, very few of them come from people with a lot of hours spent in the game. Then again, if performance is your main gripe, you're probably not going to want to battle through tens of hours with stutters and crashing.

"I actually kind of feel like fool. in the current gaming landscape, I should have known better than to buy the deluxe version of a soulslike I hadn't even tried a demo of. but Wuchang looked so good I was SURE it couldn't fail," wrote user Devil Harbinger. "Wuchang's performance is abysmal. if I can play Wukong at max settings, there's no reason this game should both LOOK like this and PLAY like this."

Plenty of reviewers are picking apart the game making use of Unreal Engine 5, but even amongst all the anger and disappointment there is right now, there are some who are enjoying their time in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers. "Gorgeous world, stylish combat with creepy bird bosses what's not to love?" wrote user AYUSHHH. "Sure, some people's PCs caught fire, but mine survived."

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is out now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.