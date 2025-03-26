Wuchang: Fallen Feathers launches this summer

HQ

Soulslikes remain very popular and one of the more interesting titles on the horizon is Leenzee Games and 505 Games' hyped Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, which is set to launch this year.

Now, the official Bluesky account for the game has narrowed down when it will be released, which will apparently be during summer, which most likely means from June to August. Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is inspired by Chinese history and folklore, and is set during the last days of the Ming Dynasty. As players, we take control of a female warrior afflicted with a mysterious curse that causes feathers to grow from her body.

The game is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S, and is conveniently included with Game Pass. We will return with more information when an exact release date is confirmed.