HQ

After teasing us with the release window of summer 2025, Leenzee Games and 505 Games have now revealed the official release date for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, which lands on the 24th of July. This announcement was accompanied by the reveal of pre-orders going live, too.

The pre-order bonuses for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers include the White Spectre and Night Spectre enhanced costume sets, as well as the Vermillion War Club and a Glistening Red Mercury, which is a skill upgrade item.

The Deluxe Edition of the game comes with four costumes, 5 weapons, and 2 skill point upgrade items. It's unclear if the pre-order bonuses will be available after the game launches, but you've got until July to figure out whether you can withstand the fomo. Check out the latest trailer for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers below:

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers launches on the 24th of July for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC.