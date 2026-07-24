Wuchang: Fallen Feathers has reached five million players in its first year

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When the Soulslike-style game set in Ancient China, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, arrived in 2025, its launch was not without its share of criticism, although the insatiable appetite of players for this action-RPG subgenre kept it amongst the most-played titles on Steam last summer, despite arriving at a time when the formula seemed to be showing signs of fatigue. Twelve months on, how is Leenzee Games' title faring?

Well, the truth is, it's doing really well, because the studio has today celebrated the game's anniversary with a message of thanks to the five million players of Wuchang: Fallen Feathers in its first year:

"Over the last twelve months, 5 million players globally have shared millions of moments: hard-fought victories, unforgettable boss encounters, fan creations, speedruns, guides, and discussions that have helped transform Wuchang: Fallen Feathers from a highly anticipated release into a beloved franchise.

"As the game enters its second year, 505 Games extend their heartfelt thanks to every player who stepped into Wuchang's shoes, faced the mysteries, and became part of this extraordinary adventure."

Have you tried Wuchang: Fallen Feathers? What did you think of it?