Wuchang: Fallen Feathers accused of censorship after recent update

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers has been receiving negative sentiment online since the introduction of its 1.5 patch, which altered some story content. There's a belief among some fans this content was changed not to complete the story in the way the developer intended, but to appease Chinese censorship.

This comes after the 1.5 update made major changes to the story, particularly with certain bosses and enemies. Ming Dynasty soldiers, for example, won't attack the player now, and certain bosses are not killed, but enter a state of permanent exhaustion once defeated.

While some of these changes decrease the difficulty, Insider Gaming spotted that most fans were annoyed at sudden plot alterations that in some cases made no sense. One user pointed out this censorship wasn't for the sake of the Chinese government, but was likely to appease more fringe, nationalist groups.

With performance issues plaguing its launch and this controversy arriving soon after, it'll be interesting to see how Wuchang: Fallen Feathers restores its perception in the eyes of fans.