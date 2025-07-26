Wuchang breaks soulslike records

HQ

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, the debut Soulslike from Chinese studio Leenzee Games, launched on July 24 and quickly soared to 131,518 concurrent players on Steam. This makes it the most-played non-FromSoftware Soulslike of all time, surpassing Dark Souls 3 and Sekiro within 24 hours. Only Elden Ring and Black Myth: Wukong (if counted) have performed better in the genre.

Part of its reach stems from a simultaneous launch on Game Pass, expanding its PC and console exposure. But despite the impressive numbers, Wuchang has been slammed by players for severe performance issues — especially on Nvidia GPUs.

Steam reviews are overwhelmingly negative, with fewer than 25% being positive. Reports cite stuttering, poor frame rates, and game-breaking bugs as major issues. While some blame Unreal Engine 5's demanding tech, others say it's just bad optimisation.

Leenzee, a relatively small studio of around 160 developers, has promised fixes. If they deliver, Wuchang could still cement its place as a breakout hit in the Soulslike genre.