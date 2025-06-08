WTF: Waifu Tactical Force brings anime chaos

At the Future Games Show 2025, WTF: Waifu Tactical Force was revealed — a pulse-pounding 3v3 PvP shooter drenched in Y2K and anime aesthetics, boldly blending base-building, visual novel storytelling, and fast-paced FPS action.

The game throws you into quickfire matches where victories earn resources used to upgrade your base. There, you can also choose between different characters — or, well... waifus — each with their own unique abilities. The developers describe it as "shoot to build, build to upgrade, upgrade to dominate," citing influences from both Titanfall and Apex Legends.

An open pre-alpha playtest is available now on Steam, with a full Early Access release planned for next year on both PC and consoles.