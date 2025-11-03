WTA finals champion Coco Gauff suffers first round defeat, Anisimova and Keys fight for survival today

HQ

The WTA Finals are underway in Riyadh, and the first match of the group stage have been played. The season finale in women's tennis season pits the best eight players of the year in two groups of four, with the two best on each group moving to semi-finals. After matches last weekend, Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula lead in the Steffi Graff group, and Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina lead in the Serena Williams group.

Coco Gauff, last year's winner, and ten years younger than Pegula, was defeated by her American compatriot Pegula in three sets, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-2. Amanda Anisimova and Madison Keys, who lost in the first round, meet later today in a must-win duel if they want to continue in the path for semi-finals.

WTA Finals schedule for match 2/3 in group stage

Tuesday, November 3



Iga Swiatek vs. Elena Rybakina: 15:00 CET



Amanda Anisimova vs. Madison Keys: 16:30 CET



Wednesday, November 4



Coco Gauff vs. Jessica Paolini: 15:00 CET



Aryna Sabalenka vs. Jessica Pegula CET

