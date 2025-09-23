WTA 1000 China Open: top seeded players for the women's singles without Sabalenka

HQ

The WTA season is approaching its end, with two WTA 1,000 in a row in China. First, the China Open (between September 22 and September 29), followed by the Wuhan Open (October 6-12). Unlike men's China Open, an ATP 500, WTA's China Open in singles and doubles is worth 1,000 WTA points, with Coco Gauff, World No. 3, defending the crown from last year.

World No. 2 Iga Swiatek, fresh from winning her 25th WTA title against Ekaterina Alexandrova in Korea Open last weekend, will be the no.1 seeded, so she and Gauff would not clash until a final. World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka withdrew due to injury.

Round of 128 matches start tomorrow Wednesday September 24. Times are still TBD, but many will be in the middle of the night in European time.

This is the list of top seeded players for China Open. The Spaniard Paula Badosa is 18th, and British Emma Raducanu is 30th. Naomi Osaka is 12th.



(Poland) Iga Świątek

(United States) Coco Gauff

(United States) Amanda Anisimova

(Russia) Mirra Andreeva

(United States) Jessica Pegula

(Italy) Jasmine Paolini

(China) Zheng Qinwen

(Kazakhstan) Elena Rybakina

(Russia) Ekaterina Alexandrova

(Denmark) Clara Tauson

