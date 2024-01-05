Writing for Peacemaker Season 2 is over halfway done

James Gunn has confirmed that he is over halfway done when it comes to Peacemaker Season 2. The second season of the hit show was said to be postponed back in February of last year, as Gunn said he was working on Superman: Legacy as a priority.

However, after Gunn confirmed he was done writing Superman: Legacy via Threads, he also stated that work was going well on the writing of Peacemaker's second season. No word on when we'll see this series yet, but with writing still to be done, and Superman: Legacy set to film in March, we'll still be waiting a while it seems.

Currently, Gunn seems to just be working on Peacemaker while he preps for Superman: Legacy, and those are the two projects he is working on right now. Those hoping for Creature Commandos news are likely going to have to come back later, as Gunn's priorities right now don't seem to include the animated series.