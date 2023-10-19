Writer gives an update on the BioShock movie

HQ

Netflix has tons of adaptations of video games in the works, with some of the most high-profile upcoming projects being a Tomb Raider series, a Devil May Cry project, an animated adaptation of Scott Pilgrim, and in the future (far future by the looks of things) a take on BioShock.

To this end, pre-production of the project has been stalled for a while due to the various strikes affecting Hollywood, but now that the writers strike is over, the individual penning the script for the BioShock film, Michael Green, has shared an update on the project to Collider.

Speaking in an interview about his upcoming work, Blue Eye Samurai, an anime coming to Netflix soon, Green added:

"You have to measure your words, or you'll start to see a laser pointer at my forehead from the Netflix legal. Netflix has been amazing about it. They were excited about it before the strike, they're excited about it now, post-strike. Yes, I got called, the, 'How's it coming along?' the minute the strike was over, 'You about ready...?'"

Green then commented a little further, stating: "Been meeting regularly with Francis Lawrence and his team to refine a draft to go back in. We're all optimistic. We all love it. It's a great big sprawling nightmare world we wanna see real. So, here's hoping. I would love to have an update for you soon."

As the BioShock film is still very early in its pre-production, don't expect to see it on Netflix for a while.