Wrexham AFC, the Welsh football club owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, is facing their first season at England's second-tier, the EFL Championship, in 43 years, after playing in fifth fivision just five years ago. A fierce competition with Birmingham, also owned by an American star, the NFL legend Tom Brady, is expected next year (Birminghan won third division last year with a record-breaking 111 points, compared to Wrexham's 92).

To do so, Wrexham AFC has agreed on their most expensive signing in history, bringing in a player from the Premier League to help them win promotion: Forest O'Brien, midfielder from Nottingham Forest, who barely had any minutes at the club and spent the second half of last season on loan at Swansea.

According to The Mirror, Wrexham has made a deal worth £5million with Nottingham Forest, which would make the most expensive signing ever made by Wrexham by far. However, there are still doubts that the deal will go through, as Wrexham would have great difficulties matching O'Brien's salary demands.

Will Wrexham earn their fourth consecutive promotion next year to Premier League? The documentary TV series Welcome to Wrexham will continue to monitore the incredible success of the team, and O' Brien's record signing (if it ends up happening at all) will certainly be a big plot point in upcoming seasons...