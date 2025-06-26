Wrexham AFC returning to England's second tier after 43 years: date and times for fixtures announced

HQ

Wrexham AFC, the football club in Wales owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, returned to the Championship, England's second division, after finishing second in League One (third division) during the 2024/25 season. It was the return of Wrexham to third-tier after 19 years... and that same year, the earned direct promotion to second-tier football for the first time in 43 years.

The money brought in by the American actors, who star in the still ongoing Welcome to Wrexham series, going now to a fourth season, has paid off, as they have reached fourth divisional promotions in four consecutive seasons.

EFL has released today the calendar for all Championship games, confirming that Wrexham will debut on Saturday, August 9, at 12:30 BST, against Southampton. Their first home game in second tier for 43 years will be against West Bromwich Albion, on August 16 at 15:00 BST.

Big rivalry expected between Wrexham AFC and Birmingham City

Given their excellent track record, Wrexham is one of the favourites to win second division and get promoted to Premier League next year, but their biggest rival is expected to be Birmingham City, which last season won a record 111 points as League One winners (Wrexham, second, got 92 points). Birmingham's new owners also come from the US, by a holding with one of their shareholders being NFL legend Tom Brady, who won Super Bowl seven times.

Wrexham will first face Birmingham City at home, on October 4. The return match will be on April 11, 2026, two games that will surely get more media attention than your average Premier League match...