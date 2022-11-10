WrestleQuest launches in May for consoles and PC

HQ

WrestleQuest is a really unique wrestling game as it in no way tries to simulate the shows, but rather offer an RPG larger than life wrestling experience. And to make things even better, it focuses on classic wrestling and is build with glorious pixels.

Here we get to explore worlds based of famous wrestlers like André the Giant, Jake "The Snake" Roberts and "Macho Man" Randy Savage (over 30 pro-wrestlers are included) who are also in the turn-based adventure.

Thanks to a new trailer, we now know that it will be launched in May next year for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox. Check it out below, really sounds like a wet dream for all wrestling-marks, doesn't it?