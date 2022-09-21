WrestleQuest introduces us to the combat

HQ

In stiff competition with AEW: Fight Forever, we'd still argue that the most interesting upcoming werstling game is WrestleQuest. This is an RPG made to look and play like classic J-RPG's from the pixel-era, but in a wrestling environment. It even have some major stars on the roster, like the late Andre the Giant and "Macho Man" Randy Savage.

Now we've gotten an introduction to the actual combat of the adventure, something we imagine is a big part considering that it is about pro-wrestling after all. WrestleQuest launches at a yet to be revealed date this year, and you can check this video out below.