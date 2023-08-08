Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
WrestleQuest

WrestleQuest gets delayed 2 weeks

It was supposed to launch today...

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Conny was finally allowed to share his very positive review of WrestleQuest yesterday, so many of you were probably looking forward to playing it yourself today. Well, that's not happening.

Mega Cat Studios and Skybound Games have announced a last min...second delay for WrestleQuest from the 8th to the 22nd of August.

The reason for this is that they suddenly became aware of a bug in one of the game's versions that made it possible to lose save game progress when playing on multiple different devices, so they decided to delay all version to fix it and make sure the other versions don't have similar problems. An understandable call, but also weird and disappointing when it happens this late in the process.

WrestleQuest

Related texts

0
WrestleQuestScore

WrestleQuest
REVIEW. Written by Conny Andersson

In one of the most unique clashes of the year where wrestling meets role-playing games, Conny has stepped into the ring to find out how good this will be...



Loading next content