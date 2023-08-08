WrestleQuest gets delayed 2 weeks

HQ

Conny was finally allowed to share his very positive review of WrestleQuest yesterday, so many of you were probably looking forward to playing it yourself today. Well, that's not happening.

Mega Cat Studios and Skybound Games have announced a last min...second delay for WrestleQuest from the 8th to the 22nd of August.

The reason for this is that they suddenly became aware of a bug in one of the game's versions that made it possible to lose save game progress when playing on multiple different devices, so they decided to delay all version to fix it and make sure the other versions don't have similar problems. An understandable call, but also weird and disappointing when it happens this late in the process.