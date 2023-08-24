Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

WrestleQuest

WrestleQuest gets a gameplay filled release trailer

This is wrestling like we've never seen it before.

HQ

WrestleQuest launched earlier this week for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox. While it is a game about wrestling, it doesn't actually offer the kind of gameplay you might think, as this is an RPG made in the same style as during the 16-bit era.

Here we get to follow a storyline with both real and fake wrestlers, and have huge fights with the typical larger-than-life personas professional wrestling is famous for. Watch the launch trailer below for a presentation of a highly unique title that retro fans really should check out (we explain why in our review).

HQ
WrestleQuest

