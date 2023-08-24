WrestleQuest gets a gameplay filled release trailer

HQ

WrestleQuest launched earlier this week for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox. While it is a game about wrestling, it doesn't actually offer the kind of gameplay you might think, as this is an RPG made in the same style as during the 16-bit era.

Here we get to follow a storyline with both real and fake wrestlers, and have huge fights with the typical larger-than-life personas professional wrestling is famous for. Watch the launch trailer below for a presentation of a highly unique title that retro fans really should check out (we explain why in our review).