WrestleQuest delayed to do something exciting

Back in November, a very excited Jonas wrote that WrestleQuest was going to launch sometime this month, so wrestling-fans around the world have been holding their breath waiting for a specific date the last couple of weeks. The good news is that you'll get a date very soon, but the bad is that it won't have May in it.

Mega Cat Studios has announced WrestleQuest is being delayed to this summer because the developers have "secured a new partnership we are extremely excited about" and then encountered "certain issues" that will take some time to iron out. It doesn't sound like something massive, however, as the plan is to reveal the game's release date later this month.