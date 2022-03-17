WrestleQuest combines classic RPG, pixels and wrestling this summer

A lot of wrestling fans considers the 80s and 90s to be the peak years. And if you want to relive those years again, Mega Cat Studios and Skybound Games have some good news for you. They are releasing WrestleQuest this summer for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox.

The game was shown during Microsoft's [email protected] Showcase and this one is a classic RPG, but tells a story about pro-wrestling, including several of the major names of the era like Andre the Giant, "Macho Man" Randy Savage, Jake "The Snake" Roberts and many more - all with glorious pixel graphics inspired by the era. As we're wrestling through the story, we can look forward to "classic turn-based RPG combat that mixes real-time action with tactical choices".

It's almost too good to be true, but we have a trailer to prove it below, as well as a selection of screenshots. The developers themselves says in the press release:

"WrestleQuest captures the spirit and passion of wrestling, through the lens of an unforgettable RPG experience. Many of the team at Mega Cat grew up watching wrestling and it holds an undeniable nostalgic place for us. This game is a celebration of that world, complete with special fully licensed appearances by some of our favorite wrestlers from the 80s, 90s and today."

Hell yes! Consider us officially very (very) hyped.