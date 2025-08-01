Wreckreation makes a reappearance at THQ Nordic Showcase, yet still no launch date

HQ

It feels almost surreal to say, but Wreckreation just reappeared at the THQ Nordic Showcase. There has been next to no significant information about the game in a long while, but this hasn't stopped it from appearing at the show in the form of a new trailer.

However, there's a catch. The trailer, while offering up a taste of extra gameplay, didn't confirm or share any extra information as to when Wreckreation might actually debut. We do know that it's now set to only launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, but as for a date, there's nothing of note, not even a 2025 window. We're simply told to pop the game on our wishlists.

If you're still hopeful and excited for Wreckreation, check out the new trailer for the game below.