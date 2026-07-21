Wreckreation 2 Preview: When Tides Turn is looking to build a "more focussed" game and not a "bigger" one

When we talk about arcade racing games these days, we often highlight Forza Horizon, The Crew, even Test Drive. While these series all have arcade racing elements to them, when compared to traditional arcade racers they are, in fact, closer to a simulation experience. Arcade racing is a fraction of what it once was but there are developers out there looking to serve up a more authentic arcade experience, not least Milestone with Screamer earlier this year, but also When Tides Turn with Wreckreation.

It would be fair to also say that while When Tides Turn, made up of various ex-Criterion developers and Need for Speed and Burnout veterans, had an admirable vision when it came to Wreckreation, the end product didn't quite live up to what fans were expecting. The team behind the game is actually well aware of this and is looking to improve in a slate of areas for their next project, a sequel known as Wreckreation 2. This follow-up has just been announced but we've already had the luxury of getting an early taste of the game and learning more about the vision and how When Tides Turn is iterating on its own formula following attending a press briefing featuring leading developers, including CEO Fiona Sperry.

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For starters, the development team understands Wreckreation 1 didn't live up to expectations in a few areas. It was broad, had strong community-led user-generated content elements, a good collection of vehicles, and a clear central progression, but at the same time, it lacked a bit of focus, didn't quite emphasise the combat-oriented racing with memorable crashes, and the world itself left a little to be desired. These are all areas being addressed in Wreckreation 2, with Sperry explaining for one "we don't need a bigger game, we need a more focussed one".

To this end, in Wreckreation 2, the aim from the outset is to build around aggression, pressure, risk, and consequences, with five clear developmental pillars laid out. The first is how this sequel must offer a world made for racing, battling, and crashing. Adding to this is a driving system that feels physical, races that always feel like battles, a list of cars players can grow attached to and grow with through meaningful upgrades, and finally, a retention of the player-led creative community. At the end of the day, arcade racing isn't just about collecting cars and completing a checklist of activities, it's also about becoming a better driver, hence why these "First Principles" are so important to When Tides Turn.

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Going a step further, the world of Wreckreation 2 is designed to feel more intentional and busy. There are still open spaces and areas to drive around at intense speed, but now there's also a much clearer focus on industrial districts and dense city streets, both of which play a key factor in making the racing tighter and more demanding. This area is known as Heartbreak City and it's made to feel more lively and dynamic by offering greater environmental and roadside detail, most of which you can smash to pieces when you barrel through it while the pedal is pressed firmly to the metal.

So yes, we have a world that feels more interesting to explore and drive around, but at the centre of Wreckreation 2, there still needed to be improvements to the racing itself. We can expect proper Burnout-like action where the driving style stands out as heavier and more savage and less bouncy and floaty than before. It can feel as though you're driving a freightliner, especially when attempting to weave through tight corners and narrow alleyways, but the benefit to this is when you collide or smash into an opponent, the effect and the sense of weight is transferred too, leading to ruthless and heavyweight combat. The closer camera angle, the detachable parts, the flaring sparks spraying off your paintwork all adds to this sensation of true Burnout-inspired arcade racing, and from what I've seen, When Tides Turn certainly has understood the assignment better this time around. This is without mentioning the more competitive and aggressive AI too, who will refuse to be bullied or bow down to the player during races, instead being tough and hard competition you'll learn to despise and even fear. But when you force one of these drivers off the track and see their cars explosively smash to pieces in a slow-motion and timeless crash sequence, the payoff is well and truly present.

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When Tides Turn has routinely explained the aim for Wreckreation 2 is to build the title in public alongside the players, meaning there are plenty of changes and adjustments on the horizon. In fact, we were cautioned about multiple updated preview builds likely being offered up during this preview window, all because the team is so frequently making tweaks and adjustments to find the right balance. It's this experimentation that makes me a little more inclined to be less critical about certain elements of Wreckreation 2 at this early stage. For example, the rubber-banding in the races at the moment is ruthless, to the point where you can drive multiple flawless and clean laps well clear of the competition, only to make one mistake and lose a race by five or six positions... There's no benefit to being in first place in this current build as it stands. Also, while I appreciate the heavier cars and the more arcade racing impression they deliver, they are also a little too stiff and weighty for my liking much of the time, with the "freightliner" reference not much of an over-exaggeration.

Still, as Sperry explains, this is more of a "proof of concept" build as it stands, and that concept is an interesting one. It's a true arcade racing experience, including a variety of race options (Face Offs are being introduced for the first time in a Wreckreation game), unique and highly customisable cars, an open world with Forza Horizon-like collectibles to hunt and smash, and also Wrecklords to overcome as well. Much of the planned content for Wreckreation 2 wasn't present in this early build, but When Tides Turn did promise a car roster spanning over 30 vehicles (featuring a new Sports Compact model and returning favourites like the Huntsville Nebraska), a much grander world with other points-of-interest to visit, even more game modes, and of course a deep creation system for the community too. So a wealth of things to do and activities to complete, without a shadow of a doubt.

The actual launch plans for the game are also unclear as of the moment, but we do know Wreckreation 2 is being built on PC with plans to come to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S eventually. Will there be a Switch 2 version of the game at all? When Tides Turn simply explained they'd love to offer such, but in a similar vein as to why Wreckreation 1 never came to a Nintendo platform, this will entirely depend on whether the developer can get its hand on a devkit.

All in all, what When Tides Turn has shown so far stands out as a good foundation to build upon and we'll simply have to keep a keen eye on the project to see if the developers can lead production in a meaningful direction down the line.