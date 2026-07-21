Wreckreation 2 has been announced, will be developed in collaboration with its community

The world of arcade racing is soon set to expand, as a sequel to Wreckreation has been revealed. Known simply as Wreckreation 2, this project is coming from developer When Tides Turn, which is essentially a spiritual successor to Three Fields Entertainment, the developer created by Need for Speed veteran Fiona Sperry to make Wreckreation 1. This latest studio once again features Sperry at the helm and includes a slate of Burnout veterans too, many of whom previously worked at Criterion.

As for Wreckreation 2, this sequel is being constructed "in collaboration with its growing community, who are helping shape everything from vehicle handling and progression systems to events and world design."

The aim of Wreckreation 2 will be to bring "back the thrilling essence of arcade racers," by being set in a dense city "built specifically for high-octane driving," all while featuring "intense arcade action, evolving vehicles, player creativity, and the physical, contact-heavy driving experiences that arcade racing fans love."

We're told to expect speed, control and progression being "at the heart of the experience," and that Wreckreation 2 will be enhanced by "aggressive rivals, spectacular crashes, and intense moments of vehicular conflict that help create the memorable stories arcade racing fans enjoy sharing." Naturally, as this is a sequel, the original's emphasis on user-generated content will remain, with "robust creative tools" being offered.

Speaking about the aim of Wreckreation 2, Sperry has stated: "Over the last six months we've been talking directly to players about what they want from a modern arcade driving game, and Wreckreation 2 is the result of those conversations. From handling and progression to events and world design, our community has already helped shape key aspects of the experience. We're building this game with the players, not just for them."

There is not yet a launch date in mind for Wreckreation 2, but we do know the game will be debuting on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. Check out the announcement trailer for the game below and read our first hands-on preview over here too.