HQ

The message was as follows; "Hey, you like arcade racing!" and so Wreckreation ended up with me for a review. Luckily that was right, because I do. I've always preferred Forza Horizon to Motorsport, for example. It's perhaps a pretty tame premise to stand on, but the point is that I enjoy that type of racing more than realism. Much of this is probably because it's so accessible rather than having to learn and become good at it to master every curve. The simple version with pure driving pleasure is usually more appealing, and on the surface (although the surface is unfortunately not so polished here) you might think Wreckreation would suit me perfectly. Sure, the first few hours on the roads are entertaining enough. It's the feeling that the world is in front of your hood, ready to be discovered and hopefully enjoyed, and Wreckreation also offers some interesting ideas.

Wreckreation primarily embraces the concept of an open world to drive around in. On the surface, it's impressive but lacks the distinctive charm of the different countries of the Forza Horizon series, for example. However, there is a lot of variation with everything from beaches to fields, from forests to highways. Visually, it's a tame sight, a game that is generally not very pretty, which makes the environments quite grey, blurry, and angular. When realism is sought, it's desirable that it should look technically good, but it doesn't here, as rather it's a kind of budget version of what we have enjoyed before.

Of course, it wouldn't have mattered much if the graphical detail was a bit "rough" if the driving feel and the races offered were fantastic, but unfortunately they aren't either. Regardless of what the genre often has to offer in terms of driving feel, it should be primarily fun. Here the car usually slides like on rails, which is especially noticeable when the boost is used as the vehicle enters a curve and turns. It's like the car is sliding through them and mastering sharp corners and knowing when to step on the brake is not exactly something that needs to be mastered.

This is an ad:

As the title suggests, there is a lot of destruction in this game, especially when your opponents try to slam into you, or you have to avoid oncoming traffic. When there's a hit, the hits are hard with sometimes unnecessarily long sequences showing off how your wrecked car flies around. Thankfully, you can keep driving no matter how battered your vehicle has become, and if you want to restore it to good condition, a visit to the nearest gas station is all that matters.

Competitions can offer everything from classic races against others, to those against time, or where you have to do stunts and get points. This is where the funniest concept comes into play, called Mixworld. Around the world, you can unlock different types of ramps, bridges, rings, and much more. There are a little over 120 objects to discover and you can pause and place these at any time to "mix" your own world, so to speak. There are some environmental restrictions on where these objects can be placed, but it's quite fun to go into this mode, fill a road with ramps, and then experience the madness first-hand. With a little creativity, you can achieve a lot. The fact that you unlock these objects also makes exploring around the world a little more fun because there are things to find to seriously build your own game world. This way you can then create your own crazy races with the obstacles that have been built. It doesn't stop there either, as there are also entire buildings and other objects that you can place around the environment.

This is an ad:

You can build loops and ramps high and low, place bridges between rock walls, and yes, the creative part works very well. I ended up sitting in this build mode for a while, placing a ramp that would make my vehicle fly onto a bridge. I soon realised that I placed the bridge too close and had to go back into the mode and move the whole thing around a bit. It's also fun to find places in the wider world where you can stop and think "Oh, I could probably build something good here." It makes the world more interesting when it becomes a place that you can put your own stamp upon. I also like that everything happens so smoothly in this regard.

There are no loading times and even if you go into a kind of "build mode", everything you placed is there as soon as you press the back button. It works very well and is a lot of fun. The game otherwise takes advantage of this concept of "mixing" and it's easy to get into a menu to change the colour and details of your vehicle, which feels easy instead of having to pause the game completely or go into some kind of complicated menu just to change the appearance.

It's possible to argue that it should be judged mostly on driving and the competitions offered and that is where Wreckreation does not do as well. Despite the high speed and despite the fact that I can jump and fly through signs and discover road after road on the enormous map, neither the driving nor competitions are something that amuses me in the way I had hoped. I am definitely the type of player who can spend hours just exploring and looking for new car models that can be found around the world, but at the same time I want to be able to play well-designed races to break up this exploration. The progress feels quite boring and there is something lacking overall. There isn't a deep story or the "festival" element that other series so popularly use. A little context and something to strive for more than the boring statistics of "you have won this many races" would have lifted this a few notches.

Anyone who has been longing for the "next Burnout" has at least something here that comes pretty close. The destruction is exaggerated in the same way and if you happen to have a weak spot for that, there is some entertainment to be gained. However, it's a bit of a shame that you are forced into sequences when you are racing with your own car when this should have happened completely seamlessly so as not to lose pace. With the entertaining Mixworld concept, you can create your own races, which are also saved on the map as just such. It's also possible to have online sessions with up to eight players, which I did not have the opportunity to try before the review.

All in all, Wreckreation is an arcade racing game that takes good advantage of the "creation" part but does less well when it comes to actually competing and driving. After cruising around the large map and discovering most of it, playing with the objects at my disposal, I've parked my car for good and don't regret doing so.