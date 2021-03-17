Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
news
Wreckfest

Wreckfest now runs in 60FPS/4K for Xbox Series X

It remains at 30fps on Xbox Series S.

The amount of games that run smoothly on and in higher resolutions for the newer consoles keep increasing and now we've gotten a new prime example of this from Finland. It is Bug Bear who has now revealed on Twitter that the Xbox Series X version of their arcade inspired combat-racer Wreckfest has now gotten support for both 60 frames per second (30FPS to Xbox Series S) and 4K resolution thanks to a new update:

"We also have good news for the owners of the new, shiny Xbox One Series X. We're happy to let you know that we have added specific support for this serious piece of hardware, meaning that from now on you get to enjoy Wreckfest rendered at 60fps in the full glory of 4K. Obviously 60fps makes a significant difference in a racing game, so if you're lucky enough to own a Series X what are you waiting for!"

There are also other new things coming with this update like the tournament Woodland Dash and a free car, Hammerhead RS. To check this out - head over this way.

Wreckfest launched for PC in 2018 and came to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2019. It is also included with Xbox Game Pass if you feel like trying it out.

