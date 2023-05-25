Wreckfest meets Warhammer 40,000? Speed Freeks gets announced at Warhammer Skulls

This year's Warhammer Skulls event was absolutely rammed with new announcements, but one of the most unusual of the bunch is without a doubt the next title coming from Caged Element.

Known as Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks, this is a free-to-play, multiplayer racing shooter that tasks players with choosing from a variety of different classes of vehicle and then driving to victory across a collection of maps.

The press release announcing the game adds that Speed Freeks is now in open alpha on PC, and that players can jump into and test the game as of right now. This alpha will feature 16-player matches, seven unique vehicles, one game mode called Chase Mode that tasks players with capturing and defending points around a level (although there is promise of a second mode known as Convoy that will be available in the future), all in a game that is built in Unreal Engine 5.

Needless to say, if you've been looking for a game like Wreckfest or Cel Damage, but want some Warhammer flair, be sure to check out Speed Freeks while the alpha is ongoing.

There is no mention of when Speed Freeks will actually launch, but you can check out the announcement trailer below.