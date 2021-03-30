Final Fantasy VIII RemasteredHow to play Kingdom HeartsCyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsLife is Strange True ColorsRanking Monster Hunter Criatures
Wreckfest

Wreckfest is racing onto PS5 this June

More speed. More power. More mayhem.

Developer Bugbear Entertainment just announced that their highly acclaimed racing title Wreckfest is going to land on PlayStation 5 on June 1, 2021. The game was initially released on PC back in 2018, followed by PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions in August, 2019.

According to the publisher THQ Nordic, PS5 users can "experience carnage in 4K at a smooth 60 frames per second, wreck online with up to 24 players, and crash in style with enhanced visuals, including dynamic dirt, better textures and improved visual effects".

Here is an overview of the added enhancements:


  • Dynamic dirt on vehicles

  • Improved shadows, particles, and environment lighting

  • Higher resolution textures

  • Increased amount of foliage

  • Godrays

  • New visual effects for skidmarks

  • DualSense haptic effects

  • Much faster loading times

If you've owned Wreckfest on PS4, you can upgrade the game to the enhanced PS5 version for $9.99 / € 9.99. Check out the PS5 teaser trailer below.

Related texts

Wreckfest (Console)Score

Wreckfest (Console)
REVIEW. Written by Roy Woodhouse

"What starts off as a nice little run around ends up looking like it's been stripped for parts by the end of each race."

WreckfestScore

Wreckfest
REVIEW. Written by Kim Orremark

"It's a genuinely entertaining game where you can relax, push down the accelerator, and watch metal spray across the screen."



