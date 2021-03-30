Wreckfest is racing onto PS5 this June

You're watching Advertisements

Developer Bugbear Entertainment just announced that their highly acclaimed racing title Wreckfest is going to land on PlayStation 5 on June 1, 2021. The game was initially released on PC back in 2018, followed by PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions in August, 2019.

According to the publisher THQ Nordic, PS5 users can "experience carnage in 4K at a smooth 60 frames per second, wreck online with up to 24 players, and crash in style with enhanced visuals, including dynamic dirt, better textures and improved visual effects".

Here is an overview of the added enhancements:



Dynamic dirt on vehicles



Improved shadows, particles, and environment lighting



Higher resolution textures



Increased amount of foliage



Godrays



New visual effects for skidmarks



DualSense haptic effects



Much faster loading times



If you've owned Wreckfest on PS4, you can upgrade the game to the enhanced PS5 version for $9.99 / € 9.99. Check out the PS5 teaser trailer below.