Wreckfest 2 prepares for its third Early Access content update with new destructive trailer

Wreckfest 2 reminded us it's blasting through its Early Access roadmap as part of the THQ Nordic Showcase tonight. Accompanied by a brand-new trailer showcasing plenty of cars racing and crashing, we got a further look at the roadmap ahead.

Content update 1 arrived in May, update 2 landed in June, and now we're ready for the third lot of new tracks and cars this August. The developers at Bugbear Entertainment are still asking players for feedback on what they want to see next, so if you've got an idea, shoot it out.

Wreckfest 2 is still very much in its Early Access phase, but when it does release into 1.0 it'll have a lot more content, progression, tournaments, modding, and more.